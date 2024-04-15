Panama Canal’s future is dark and stormy, much to shippers’ relief

The end of Panama’s dry season is in sight, and the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) plans to welcome more vessels in the coming weeks.

Over six months since the Panama Canal’s reservoir system suffered from the driest October in at least 73 years, the ACP finally sees a path to normalizing operations. On March 25, the ACP allotted three additional transit slots to Panamax vessels, bringing the total number of reservations to 27 per day.

Water levels at Gatun Lake are currently at the low end of their historical range.

A recent downpour was gladly received by the man-made Gatun Lake, from which the canal gets its supply of water. Traffic has seen an uptick in the past few days: Per data from Clarksons, transits are currently at 60% of where they were in 2022, a year in which conditions were more or less normal. Transits of product tankers and container ships have almost fully recovered, with both types trending near 90% of normal activity.

While the ACP is careful to stress that all of its plans are ultimately contingent on the weather, it is optimistic that canal operations will return to normal by 2025.



