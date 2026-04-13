PE firm acquires Carrier Logistics, pledges AI overhaul

Private equity firm STG announced it has acquired Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), a transportation management software provider for less-than-truckload and last-mile fleets. STG said it will fund AI and other automation initiatives across the CLI network.

Elmsford, New York-based CLI has helped asset-based carriers track shipments and organize daily workflows for over 50 years. Terminal networks are moving faster and generating massive amounts of data that traditional software simply stores rather than acts upon. STG’s investment aims to change that dynamic by funding an “AI-first” research and development roadmap.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We believe the LTL industry is at an inflection point where data is plentiful, but actionable intelligence is scarce,” said Rushi Kulkarni, managing director at STG. “Our goal is to provide carriers with an agentic platform that automates the mundane and optimizes the complex, keeping the human operator at the center of the most critical decisions.”

STG plans to rebuild CLI’s core architecture so the software can execute decisions on its own. The firm’s investment will integrate agentic AI tools onto the platform, helping carriers in terminal network configurations to automate operations. Enhanced capabilities will include real-time autonomous dispatch and routing, and predictive modeling for dock workflows. AI agents will also manage exceptions and flag items requiring human decision making. STG said it will also fund other research and development initiatives at CLI. For CLI, the private equity backing provides the capital necessary to keep pace with rapid technological shifts. “STG’s investment in our transportation and freight management technology will allow us to maintain our position as the market-leading transportation management system for LTL and deliver the next generation of AI-driven tools that our clients need to remain competitive in a high-velocity environment,” said CLI President Ben Wiesen. Arcadia Capital served as exclusive financial adviser to CLI. More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden: FedEx Freight sets goalposts for standalone business

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