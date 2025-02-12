Pennsylvania trucking company files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Turk Transportation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company, owned by Mehmet Uzun, offers interstate general freight services, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SAFER website.

According to Turk Transportation’s four-page voluntary petition, the company has up to $1 million in assets and liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million. The petition states the company has up to 49 creditors.

Some of the 20 largest unsecured creditors include TPine Leasing of Mississauga, Ontario, owed over $398,000; Northland Capital of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, owed over $240,000; and Hitachi of Norwalk, Connecticut, owed over $249,000.



