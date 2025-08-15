Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Pennsylvania trucking company files for bankruptcy

CLB Trucking estimates over $1 million in liabilities per Chapter 11 filing

Caleb Revill
·
CLB Trucking hauls metal, coal, dry bulk commodities and asphalt. The company operates nine power units. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • CLB Trucking, a Greensburg, Pennsylvania trucking company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • The company lists $1 million-$10 million in liabilities and $100,001-$500,000 in assets.
  • Major creditors include the U.S. Small Business Administration, PACCAR Financial, and 1st Equipment Finance.
  • CLB Trucking operates nine power units and hauls various commodities, including metal, coal, and asphalt.
A Greensburg, Pennsylvania, trucking company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

CLB Trucking filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Friday. The filing was made by company owner Traci Peters.

According to the bankruptcy filing obtained by FreightWaves, CLB Trucking has $1 million-$10 million in liabilities to one to 49 creditors. The company has between $100,001 and $500,000 in estimated assets.

Top creditors are the U.S. Small Business Administration, claiming $474,507, PACCAR Financial of Bellevue, Washington, claiming $264,573, and 1st Equipment Finance of Pittston, Pennsylvania, claiming $236,252.

According to SAFER data, CLB Trucking hauls metal, coal, dry bulk commodities and asphalt. The company operates nine power units.

Over the last two years, CLB Trucking has had eight vehicle and 11 driver inspections – none of which resulted in drivers or vehicles being taken out of service.

The company has reported one crash over the last two years resulting in one injury.

Caleb Revill

Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories. Every person has a story to tell, and Caleb wants to help share them! He can be contacted by email anytime at Caleb.Revill@firecrown.com.