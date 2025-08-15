Pennsylvania trucking company files for bankruptcy

A Greensburg, Pennsylvania, trucking company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

CLB Trucking filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Friday. The filing was made by company owner Traci Peters.

According to the bankruptcy filing obtained by FreightWaves, CLB Trucking has $1 million-$10 million in liabilities to one to 49 creditors. The company has between $100,001 and $500,000 in estimated assets.

Top creditors are the U.S. Small Business Administration, claiming $474,507, PACCAR Financial of Bellevue, Washington, claiming $264,573, and 1st Equipment Finance of Pittston, Pennsylvania, claiming $236,252.