Penske Logistics is moving from AI experimentation to execution

After a six-month pilot, the Reading, Pennsylvania–based logistics provider is rolling out an agentic AI platform from Augment across its operations, heralding in a deeper commitment to applying artificial intelligence to day-to-day freight execution. The implementation expands Penske’s existing track-and-trace capabilities by adding an AI “teammate” designed to actively pursue shipment status updates when traditional visibility tools fall short.

Rather than waiting for carriers to push updates through portals or integrations, the system reaches out directly, via phone, email, or text, to carrier dispatchers to validate load status in near real time. The goal is to improve the ease, speed, and reliability of freight visibility for both customers and internal operating teams.

“We’re well underway with executing our AI strategy, and our partnership with Augment is one of many AI-related and tech-enabled supply chain initiatives we are implementing to enhance the experience for our customers,” said Jeff Jackson, president of Penske Logistics, in a news release. “AI at this scale is about giving customers more convenience, certainty and clarity in an increasingly complex and dynamic operating environment.”

In its initial phase, Penske plans to rely on Augment’s platform to validate the status of approximately 600,000 loads. The company anticipates productivity gains of 30% to 40% as the system eliminates routine manual follow-ups and streamlines communication with carrier dispatchers. Those efficiencies span inbound freight, middle-mile movements, and final delivery, with additional gains expected as the platform continues to scale.