Peterbilt, Kenworth expand EV lineup with new medium-duty models

Peterbilt and Kenworth, both subsidiaries of global original equipment manufacturer PACCAR Inc., have announced expansions of their zero-emission vehicle portfolios with the introduction of multiple medium-duty electric truck models.

The simultaneous announcements Tuesday are part of a larger commitment by both companies to provide zero-emission solutions across various applications, from regional delivery to vocational configurations.

Denton, Texas-based Peterbilt unveiled three new electric vehicle models — the 536EV, 537EV and 548EV — designed to address specific customer needs in the medium-duty segment. These new offerings feature zero tailpipe emissions while incorporating the latest safety technologies.

The 536EV and 537EV target regional delivery and service applications, while the Class 8 548EV supports 4×2 tractors and vocational configurations with power takeoffs, such as dump trucks. These models feature distinctive exterior styling with blue-accented crown and grille elements, alongside EV-exclusive panels on the hood sides.