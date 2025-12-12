Peterbilt, Kenworth expand EV lineup with new medium-duty models

Peterbilt and Kenworth, both subsidiaries of global original equipment manufacturer PACCAR Inc., have announced expansions of their zero-emission vehicle portfolios with the introduction of multiple medium-duty electric truck models.
The simultaneous announcements Tuesday are part of a larger commitment by both companies to provide zero-emission solutions across various applications, from regional delivery to vocational configurations.
Denton, Texas-based Peterbilt unveiled three new electric vehicle models — the 536EV, 537EV and 548EV — designed to address specific customer needs in the medium-duty segment. These new offerings feature zero tailpipe emissions while incorporating the latest safety technologies.
The 536EV and 537EV target regional delivery and service applications, while the Class 8 548EV supports 4×2 tractors and vocational configurations with power takeoffs, such as dump trucks. These models feature distinctive exterior styling with blue-accented crown and grille elements, alongside EV-exclusive panels on the hood sides.
“Optimized for the demands of the medium-duty segment, the next generation of Peterbilt electric vehicles deliver excellent efficiency, rapid charging and versatile configurations elevating customer productivity across a wide range of applications,” said Erik Johnson, Peterbilt’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing.
The Peterbilt models feature an EV-specific 15-inch digital driver display, SmartLINQ integration, configurable powertrain settings and cabin preconditioning.
Kirkland, Washington-based Kenworth simultaneously announced its own medium-duty battery-electric trucks: the T280E, T380E and T480E. These Class 6-8 models are designed for pickup and delivery, utility, regional haul and vocational applications. Drivers will find the latest technology inside the Kenworth models, including the Kenworth SmartWheel and a 15-inch digital display.
“Kenworth builds a truck and a powertrain for every job and is proud to expand our comprehensive range of battery-electric models across both vocational and on-highway markets,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “With the addition of the T280E, T380E and T480E, customers now have even more options to spec trucks that align with their business needs and sustainability goals.”
Both manufacturers’ power options scale to accommodate different applications, with configurations offering up to 605 horsepower and 1,850 pound-feet of torque. The system utilizes lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry and includes selectable three-stage regenerative braking to maximize range and efficiency.
Beyond the vehicles themselves, both brands are supporting the electric vehicle transition with comprehensive charging infrastructure solutions. Peterbilt offers a complete lineup of chargers through PACCAR Parts, with options including both AC and DC chargers with up to 400 kilowatts capacity. The company also provides charging infrastructure planning and installation services through partnerships with Qmerit and Schneider Electric. Kenworth supports DC fast charging with peak rates up to 350 kilowatts, backed by a full suite of charging solutions available through PACCAR Parts.