Phillips Connect launches integration with McLeod Software

Phillips Connect has launched a new integration with McLeod Software that brings real-time smart trailer insights directly into the McLeod Transportation Management System (TMS).
The integration delivers critical data including tire, lights, and brake health, location, and advanced AI-powered cargo intelligence to help fleets gain a clearer and more complete picture of their operations.
The integration, available now for fleets across North America, addresses a long-standing industry challenge: trailers treated as invisible “boxes on wheels” that create costly blind spots in fleet operations.
The partnership marks Phillips Connect’s first step in a broader platform strategy focused on delivering smart trailer insights within the software systems fleets already use. Phillips Connect CargoVision employs an AI-powered camera to show planners and dispatchers exactly what is inside each trailer, including volumetric measurements that support accurate load planning for partial shipments and multi-stop operations.
“Having Phillips Connect smart trailer data flow directly into McLeod has been a game-changer for us,” said Mike Narkys, president of MNS1, the first fleet to complete the integration. “Our planners and dispatchers can see inside every trailer, understand how much space is left and decide quickly which trailers are ready to deploy.”
Ahmed Ebrahim, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and integrations at McLeod Software, said the integration provides mutual customers with “stronger insight into their networks and helps them plan more effectively across their fleet.”
Todd Hodges, director of product management for Phillips Connect, said trailers become “active contributors to fleet strategy” when data is accessible in relied-upon platforms. “This integration is the first of many that will help fleets bring their trailer intelligence forward, no matter what software platforms they use to run their business.”