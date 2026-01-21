Phillips Connect launches integration with McLeod Software

Phillips Connect has launched a new integration with McLeod Software that brings real-time smart trailer insights directly into the McLeod Transportation Management System (TMS).

The integration delivers critical data including tire, lights, and brake health, location, and advanced AI-powered cargo intelligence to help fleets gain a clearer and more complete picture of their operations.

The integration, available now for fleets across North America, addresses a long-standing industry challenge: trailers treated as invisible “boxes on wheels” that create costly blind spots in fleet operations.

The partnership marks Phillips Connect’s first step in a broader platform strategy focused on delivering smart trailer insights within the software systems fleets already use. Phillips Connect CargoVision employs an AI-powered camera to show planners and dispatchers exactly what is inside each trailer, including volumetric measurements that support accurate load planning for partial shipments and multi-stop operations.