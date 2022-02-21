Photo gallery: NASCAR haulers ready to roll

The 2022 NASCAR schedule kicked off over the weekend with the circuit’s signature event, the Daytona 500. The winner on Sunday was 23-year-old rookie Austin Cindric, making just his eighth career start in a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Of course, for FreightWaves readers, the action on the track at Daytona International Speedway might have been surpassed by the action of the big rigs transporting cars and equipment from track to track.

FreightWaves photographer Jim Allen has captured a variety of NASCAR haulers over the years. Here’s a sample of his photos:

Kyle Bush Racing entering Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR official hauler featuring Ice Road Truckers livery.

NASCAR trucks entering Autoclub Speedway in Fontana, California,

NASCAR official haulers lined up nicely in the Phoenix sun.

NASCAR truck entering Autoclub Speedway in Fontana, California.