NewsTop Stories
Photo gallery: NASCAR haulers ready to roll
The 2022 NASCAR schedule kicked off over the weekend with the circuit’s signature event, the Daytona 500. The winner on Sunday was 23-year-old rookie Austin Cindric, making just his eighth career start in a NASCAR Cup Series race.
Of course, for FreightWaves readers, the action on the track at Daytona International Speedway might have been surpassed by the action of the big rigs transporting cars and equipment from track to track.
FreightWaves photographer Jim Allen has captured a variety of NASCAR haulers over the years. Here’s a sample of his photos:
2 Comments
I’m making $88/h to complete some internet services on the internet . I’ve not ever imagined like it could tgb even achievable but my greatest pal was getting $27,000 just within cde four weeks completing this leading task & she has satisfied me to try…Explore updated guidance by reaching following website…. http://Www.PAYCASH1.com
Makes 💵$340 to 💵$680 per day online work and I received 💵$21894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online ask extra cash by simply
copy and open this site .…………>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗛𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺