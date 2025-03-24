Pilot first in US to offer B99 biodiesel for commercial fleets

B99 biodiesel is now available for refueling at select Pilot Travel Centers in a green initiative involving the company and several of its partners.

Pilot has installed the country’s first B99 fuel pump for commercial fleets, according to a news release from the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company. B99 launched at Pilot’s Travel Center in Decatur, Illinois, in recognition of National Biodiesel Day on March 18.

B99 biodiesel has lower carbon emissions and boosts fuel efficiency for long-haul trucking. It is made from vegetable oils, animal fats or recycled grease.

Pilot said the launch was “made possible” through a collaboration with PepsiCo, operator of one of North America’s largest private fleets, and global agricultural supply chain manager ADM.



