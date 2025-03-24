Pilot first in US to offer B99 biodiesel for commercial fleets

B99 biodiesel is now available for refueling at select Pilot Travel Centers in a green initiative involving the company and several of its partners.
Pilot has installed the country’s first B99 fuel pump for commercial fleets, according to a news release from the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company. B99 launched at Pilot’s Travel Center in Decatur, Illinois, in recognition of National Biodiesel Day on March 18.
B99 biodiesel has lower carbon emissions and boosts fuel efficiency for long-haul trucking. It is made from vegetable oils, animal fats or recycled grease.
Pilot said the launch was “made possible” through a collaboration with PepsiCo, operator of one of North America’s largest private fleets, and global agricultural supply chain manager ADM.
Clean energy technology company Optimus Technologies was credited with enabling this rollout by developing upgrades for diesel engines to operate on up to 100% biodiesel.
“We know how important sustainability is to our customers and strive to help meet these growing needs for more sustainable fuel options for commercial fleets,” said Eric Fobes, head of renewables at Pilot, in the release. “Introducing B99 at our travel centers is another way we support fleets committed to reducing carbon emissions.”
The first rollout of B99 biodiesel pumps is taking place at three Pilot locations:
- It is currently available at 4030 East Boyd Road in Decatur, Illinois.
- Later this spring, it will become available at 11957 Douglas Ave. in Des Moines, Iowa.
- This summer, it will become available at 8787 South Lancaster Road in Dallas.