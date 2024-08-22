Pilot-Tennessee Athletics sponsorship preserves Neyland Stadium name

Pilot Travel Centers, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is partnering with Tennessee Athletics to preserve and renovate the iconic Neyland Stadium at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Knoxville-based Pilot announced in a news release that the company and Tennessee Athletics are breaking new ground in college sports by entering a multiyear partnership to preserve the venue’s name and enhance the stadium experience for future generations.
The agreement is slated for up to 20 years and could extend further. Under its terms, the names of Neyland Stadium and Shields-Watkins Field will remain unchanged, and Pilot is designated as the presenting partner of the Neyland Stadium renovation project. The agreement also makes Pilot the official travel stop of Tennessee Athletics.
“As we navigate the changing landscape of college athletics, we are dedicated to building the best athletics department in the country,” said Danny White, vice chancellor and director of athletics at the university, in the Aug. 13 release. “Because we were committed to preserving the name of Neyland Stadium, finding a partner who shared this vision was essential. With deep roots here in Knoxville, Pilot recognizes the significance of Neyland and the importance of tradition to our fans and the university. Our focus continues to preserve and honor our storied past while modernizing to ensure we lead the way in college sports.”
New signage on the east side of Neyland Stadium will feature a return of the “Home of the Vols” motto along with Pilot’s logo. Pilot’s branding will also be on each side of Shields-Watkins Field and in sponsored content with Tennessee Athletics and the Vol Network.
“Neyland Stadium is one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world and UT is a significant part of making Knoxville a special place that Pilot is proud to call home,” said Pilot CEO Adam Wright in the release. “Through this partnership, we will preserve the legacy of Neyland while also investing in its future to create exceptional experiences for generations to come. We look forward to seeing you out here as we cheer on the Vols in Neyland.”
Pilot employs over 2,500 people in the greater Knoxville area and has a long-standing relationship with the University of Tennessee. The company has been adding 35 travel centers and 500 truck parking spaces nationwide this year as part of its 2024 growth plan.
Pilot Travel Centers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A), employing approximately 30,000 people and operating the third-largest fuel tanker fleet in North America. The company has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million people per day.
Renovating Neyland Stadium
A noteworthy aspect of this partnership is the investment in the Neyland Stadium renovation project, which aims to continue modernizing and enhancing the fan experience. Future updates will include upgrades to the south side and perimeter of the stadium, such as widening concourses, building expanded gates and entryways, and adding more restrooms and concessions areas.
A Pilot-sponsored Fast Favorites refreshment and snack stand will also be located inside the main stadium entrance at Gate 21. Fans can expect to see the new “Home of the Vols” signage and many of the completed stadium renovations with the start of the football season on Aug. 31. The Vols will be taking on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
The agreement was negotiated by Tennessee Athletics’ multimedia rights partner, the Vol Network and Intersport. The release states that financial details of the sponsorship will not be made public.