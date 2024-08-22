Pilot-Tennessee Athletics sponsorship preserves Neyland Stadium name

Pilot Travel Centers, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is partnering with Tennessee Athletics to preserve and renovate the iconic Neyland Stadium at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Knoxville-based Pilot announced in a news release that the company and Tennessee Athletics are breaking new ground in college sports by entering a multiyear partnership to preserve the venue’s name and enhance the stadium experience for future generations.

The agreement is slated for up to 20 years and could extend further. Under its terms, the names of Neyland Stadium and Shields-Watkins Field will remain unchanged, and Pilot is designated as the presenting partner of the Neyland Stadium renovation project. The agreement also makes Pilot the official travel stop of Tennessee Athletics.

“As we navigate the changing landscape of college athletics, we are dedicated to building the best athletics department in the country,” said Danny White, vice chancellor and director of athletics at the university, in the Aug. 13 release. “Because we were committed to preserving the name of Neyland Stadium, finding a partner who shared this vision was essential. With deep roots here in Knoxville, Pilot recognizes the significance of Neyland and the importance of tradition to our fans and the university. Our focus continues to preserve and honor our storied past while modernizing to ensure we lead the way in college sports.”



