Pitney Bowes, eBay extend cross-border shipping partnership

Pitney Bowes announced it will continue to support eBay sellers as the e-commerce platform transitions from its Global Shipping Program (GSP) to the new eBay International Shipping service.

Both programs support retailers selling across borders in the U.S. The global shipping and mailing company also said it has renewed its agreement with eBay to continue supporting eBay’s U.K. Global Shipping Program.

For both the U.S. and U.K. programs, Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) will provide technology, compliance and cross-border delivery services to sellers.

“As our partnership enters its second decade, Pitney Bowes is excited to be a part of eBay’s renewed vision to make international selling as simple and seamless as domestic delivery for eBay sellers and buyers around the globe,” said Gregg Zegras, executive vice president and president of Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes has worked with eBay since 2012 in the U.S. and since 2014 in the U.K.

“The eBay Global Shipping Program simplifies and removes friction from the increasing complexity of selling internationally. We look forward to working with Pitney Bowes to drive further growth for our sellers,” said Cristian van Tienhoven, chief operating officer at eBay UK.





EBay CEO Jamie Iannone announced the new International Shipping program in September at the eBay Open Seller conference. According to the company, the program offers an average savings of 13% on selling fees for international transactions. EBay also handles all international returns and includes seller protections such as when the customer says the item was not received. To take advantage, sellers simply need to ship their sold items to an eBay domestic hub and eBay will handle the international shipping portion.

Pitney Bowes has been ramping up its e-commerce efforts over the past two years. Pitney Bowes has made a series of network enhancements since peak 2020 to improve its e-commerce and parcel shipping operations. These include:

New e-commerce hubs in Boston, Columbus, Ohio, Seattle and Dallas.

Improved tracking and visibility of parcels within its network and accessibility by clients and their consumers.

Increased use of machine learning and data science to project estimated delivery dates more accurately.

An expanded Pitney Bowes-owned transportation fleet.

In March, the company announced it was expanding its relationship with Ambi Robotics, spending $23 million to expand use of Ambi’s AmbiSort AI-powered robotics sorting systems in e-commerce hubs throughout the U.S. The AmbiSort was first used at Pitney Bowes’ Stockton, California, location through the 2021 peak season. According to the company, it nearly doubled throughput for parcel sortation to Pitney Bowes’ local direct-delivery units.

In August, Pitney Bowes said it would start running e-commerce routes in the Dallas market using Gatik’s Class 6 autonomous trucks. The vehicles are running as part of Pitney Bowes’ Designed Delivery services. Designed Delivery is a direct-to-consumer, e-commerce shipping service for retail businesses. It offers national, regional and international shipping as well as branded tracking. The company is forecasting parcel volume growth of between 5% and 10% annually from 2022 through 2027. Total volumes could reach as much as 40 billion parcels annually by 2027.

