Pitt Ohio expands next-day service in New England

Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio announced it has expanded its next-day service in and out of New England, a Monday news release said.

The Pittsburgh-based carrier, which primarily provides regional service in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest, said the new service will now be offered out of three more terminals. The company said its previous standard offering from service centers in Maryland and Philadelphia had delivery windows as long as three days. Roughly half of its 25 terminals now have 24-hour service in the region.

“This expansion of next-day shipping lanes to New England for our customers in the Maryland and southeastern [Pennsylvania] markets delivers on our commitment to providing customers with the most convenient and efficient shipping options possible,” stated Geoff Muessig, Pitt Ohio’s chief marketing officer.

The service in the region builds on recent lane additions from terminals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. It is working with sister company Ross Express to execute the deliveries.

“Ross Express and PITT OHIO both have proven track records and the advanced logistics networks for consistent, on-time delivery,” said Ross Express’ President Steve Brown. “We are excited to continue to provide reliable, next day delivery to and from the New England states for PITT OHIO customers.”

Pitt Ohio generated more than $900 million in revenue last year with over 3,500 employees. In addition to LTL service, it offers expedited, dedicated and truckload transportation as well as transloading and warehousing services.





