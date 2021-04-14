Planning for successful cities of the future — At Your Doorstep

Planning a city in today’s world is hard. Planning a city for a future world is harder, especially when that world includes autonomous vehicles taking over streets, drones flying every which way and more people than ever relying on technology.

On this episode of At Your Doorstep, Kaylee Nix talks to Joshua Goldstein, business development manager at UrbanFootprint, about how his company is taking a data-driven approach to planning layouts of urban environments.

UrbanFootprint analyzes existing city structures to figure out what works and what doesn’t; it can then advise governments, companies and individuals on ways to exist more efficiently in a cityscape.

Goldstein says a lot of the work being done focuses on equity across cities from transportation to housing conditions. He also believes to achieve the goals of future delivery techniques, cities need to start planning now instead of waiting for the tech to be fully developed.

At Your Doorstep airs Tuesdays at 2 p.m. on FreightWavesTV.



