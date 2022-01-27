Point Pickup launches GigPoint rewards app

Point Pickup, the tech-enabled last-mile delivery provider, wants to bring the care economy to the gig economy. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company on Thursday launched GigPoint, a loyalty app aimed toward helping gig workers manage, enjoy and earn more from their work.

The app, which was launched as an invitation-only beta in October, will now be available to Point Pickup’s community of 450,000 gig workers, which the company refers to as flex workers. Through the platform, those workers are able to find job opportunities such as same-day delivery, in-store shopping, dark store picking and packing, and warehouse sorting.

Watch: Getting into the gig economy

“The flex worker economy is only sustainable as long as people feel they are benefiting from the model, which means having more control over managing their work schedules, reward opportunities, and access to affordable health and financial services,” said Tom Fiorita, founder and CEO of Point Pickup. “And the happier our flex workers remain, the better worker retention and reliability we can provide to our retail partners. This much-needed app is now immediately available to all flex workers within the Point Pickup community across the U.S.”

As flex workers complete orders through Point Pickup, they earn points on the GigPoint app that can be exchanged for rewards like cash bonuses, paid vacations, service and product discounts and other perks. For example, a flex worker might earn five points for completing deliveries on a consecutive Saturday and Sunday.

Workers can also manage their finances on the app through Point Pickup’s PointTrust program in partnership with Sutton Bank, a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. member. PointTrust customers enjoy the service for free and are able to manage their incomes, but they can also use the service to access competitive insurance plans for health, dental, vision and more.

Related:

“I feel more incentivized to do deliveries when earning loyalty points,” said beta user and Point Pickup flex worker Tyler Harris. “The GigPoint points program motivates me to work more with Point Pickup so that I can redeem them for useful rewards.”

With the rollout of GigPoint, Point Pickup becomes one of the first fulfillment and delivery services to have its own gig workforce platform. The company is primarily focused on enabling same-day fulfillment and delivery over the last mile through a tech-enabled approach that provides matching criteria, which connects the right driver to the right delivery, optimized routing and an API that can integrate into a brand’s existing e-commerce systems.

Recently, Point Pickup has focused on providing its white-label delivery and fulfillment solution to new industries. Having already established services to handle general merchandise, pharmacy and oversized delivery, the company in August acquired e-commerce platform GrocerKey to give grocery retailers more ownership over their last mile.

You may also like:

Elroy Air unveils fully autonomous Chaparral aircraft

Wingcopter inks $16M deal with Spright for US medical drone deliveries

Is 2022 the year of the retail reset? Deloitte thinks so