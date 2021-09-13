  • ITVI.USA
American ShipperMaritimeNewsTop Stories

Port Houston to close terminals to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Flash flooding, storm surge, tornadoes possible across Texas Gulf Coast

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyMonday, September 13, 2021
1 minute read
Port Houston's Bayport, Barbours Cut and Turning Basin container terminals will cease ingate operations at 3 p.m. Monday. (Photo: Port Houston)

Port Houston will close its container terminals in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is expected to produce a significant flooding threat around the greater Houston area.

The Bayport, Barbours Cut and Turning Basin container terminals will cease ingate operations at 3 p.m. Monday, the port announced on its website. 

“Multi-purpose facilities will continue operating at normal hours [Monday],” port officials said in a statement. “We are continuing to monitor conditions and will communicate about a possible noon Tuesday reopening.”

The Port of Corpus Christi and the Port of Freeport remain open at this time.

As of 1:45 p.m. ET on Monday, Tropical Storm Nicholas was centered 55 miles northeast of the Texas-Mexico border, heading north at 12 mph.

Tropical Storm Nicholas could bring flash flooding, a storm surge and tornadoes across the Texas Gulf Coast. The storm could bring 8 to 16 inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

The Texas coast is under a tropical storm warning, with a hurricane watch from Corpus Christi to Galveston. A storm surge warning covers the area north of Corpus Christi, to Galveston and all the way to the Texas-Louisiana border.

Landfall is expected to occur in the vicinity of Matagorda Bay Monday afternoon or evening. Matagorda Bay is about 108 miles southwest of Houston and 80 miles northeast of Corpus Christi.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

