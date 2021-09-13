Port Houston to close terminals to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Port Houston will close its container terminals in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is expected to produce a significant flooding threat around the greater Houston area.

The Bayport, Barbours Cut and Turning Basin container terminals will cease ingate operations at 3 p.m. Monday, the port announced on its website.

“Multi-purpose facilities will continue operating at normal hours [Monday],” port officials said in a statement. “We are continuing to monitor conditions and will communicate about a possible noon Tuesday reopening.”

The Port of Corpus Christi and the Port of Freeport remain open at this time.

As of 1:45 p.m. ET on Monday, Tropical Storm Nicholas was centered 55 miles northeast of the Texas-Mexico border, heading north at 12 mph.

Tropical Storm Nicholas could bring flash flooding, a storm surge and tornadoes across the Texas Gulf Coast. The storm could bring 8 to 16 inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

The Texas coast is under a tropical storm warning, with a hurricane watch from Corpus Christi to Galveston. A storm surge warning covers the area north of Corpus Christi, to Galveston and all the way to the Texas-Louisiana border.

Landfall is expected to occur in the vicinity of Matagorda Bay Monday afternoon or evening. Matagorda Bay is about 108 miles southwest of Houston and 80 miles northeast of Corpus Christi.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

How did the 1900 hurricane forever change the Texas shipping industry

Deputy commerce secretary talks tariffs, exports, jobs at Seattle container facility

Hyperloop prototype to be built, tested in Colorado