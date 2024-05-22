Postal Service pushing some modernization initiatives back to 2025

The U.S. Postal Service will pause some initiatives of its modernization plan for the rest of the year, according to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

In a letter Monday to Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, DeJoy says the Postal Service has paused further implementations in response to reviews of mail-processing facilities. The agency will continue its creation of regional centers.

Peters had complained in March about what he called the postal service’s “insufficient responses” to his inquiries. He called on the postal service to halt changes until the agency could prove the forthcoming projects wouldn’t disrupt service. Peters in April held a hearing on oversight of the USPS to examine its practices and plans.

DeJoy wrote that despite “significant efforts” to be transparent in the Postal Service’s Delivering for America plan, “confusion continues to proliferate in some circles.” DeJoy has touted the plan as a way to transform and safeguard the future of the agency, which he said on May 9 “had been in doubt for over 14 years” before the announcement of the modernization plan.



