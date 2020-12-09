Potential Midwest snowstorm coming this weekend (with forecast video)

Weekend truckers may have to battle areas of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the Plains to the Great Lakes. This snowstorm will likely cause some disruptions to ground and air transportation in portions of several states.

The timing of this storm will probably be Friday night through early Sunday morning. This does not look to be a major disruptive event with widespread road closures, power outages, etc., but rather a period of minor to moderate supply chain slowdowns for one to two days. Key freight markets within the potential impact zone include Kansas City, Missouri; Chicago; Joliet, Illinois; Milwaukee; and Detroit. The first three of these rank in the top 15 out of 135 markets regarding levels of outbound loads being offered by shippers to carriers, based on the latest FreightWaves SONAR data.

The storm will develop across the Midwest late this week, rapidly moving across the Great Lakes mainly during the first half of this weekend. A band of snow is expected to develop on the northern side of the storm system with total accumulations ranging from 3 to 7 inches. Winds could gust high enough to produce blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibility in some areas. By Sunday, the storm should be gone, moving into the Northeast.

Any changes in the forecast track of this storm will change which areas receive the most snowfall, as well as the actual amounts. Look for updates later this week on the FreightWaves website and social media accounts.

