Predicting 2022

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to John D. Reiser, EVP of global supply chain at The Cannon Group, about his predictions for the supply chain in 2022. Will the beatings continue until morale improves or is relief in sight?

Locomation’s bold claims about its autonomous trucks are now backed by climate science. Glynn Spangenberg, chief commercial officer at Locomation, tells us all about that and its autonomous relay network.

Did you know the 3G network shutdown taking place this year will affect millions of commercial transportation and logistics devices? This includes asset-tracking devices, electronic logging devices, advanced driver assistance systems, material handling telematics devices and more. Deryk Powell, president at Velociti Inc., gets us up to date on everything you need to know.

Matt Leuck, technical manager at Neste Renewable Road Transportation Americas, shares three ways you could be saving money on fuel.

Plus, Buttigieg vows to fight container-rate inflation; the state of fulfillment is a mixed bag for retailers; truckers are using cocaine more than marijuana, a study finds; truckload spot rates hit a new all-time high; and more.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts