NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Predicting 2022

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, January 12, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to John D. Reiser, EVP of global supply chain at The Cannon Group, about his predictions for the supply chain in 2022. Will the beatings continue until morale improves or is relief in sight?

Locomation’s bold claims about its autonomous trucks are now backed by climate science. Glynn Spangenberg, chief commercial officer at Locomation, tells us all about that and its autonomous relay network.

Did you know the 3G network shutdown taking place this year will affect millions of commercial transportation and logistics devices? This includes asset-tracking devices, electronic logging devices, advanced driver assistance systems, material handling telematics devices and more. Deryk Powell, president at Velociti Inc., gets us up to date on everything you need to know. 

Matt Leuck, technical manager at Neste Renewable Road Transportation Americas, shares three ways you could be saving money on fuel.

Plus, Buttigieg vows to fight container-rate inflation; the state of fulfillment is a mixed bag for retailers; truckers are using cocaine more than marijuana, a study finds; truckload spot rates hit a new all-time high; and more. 

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

