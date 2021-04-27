Product returns, AVs and big environmental impacts — Midday Market Update

On this episode of Midday Market Update, Kaylee Nix and Michael Vincent look at the changes coming to the renewable fuel market and what one company is doing to mitigate waste from oversize product returns.

First in headlines, Andrew Cox discusses UPS’ Q1 earnings explosion, the evidence pointing toward the possibility of a record year for motor carriers, Lyft’s sell-off to a Toyota subsidiary and Target’s big gamble on e-commerce ordering.

Zach Strickland breaks down the trucking market and uses SONAR to illustrate how even though the market is still extremely tight, there has been a decrease in volatility.

Nix and Vincent welcome Floor Found CEO and founder Chris Richter to discuss how his platform is helping to ease the process that accompanies returning oversize items like furniture and appliances. Richter says the goal is to get companies to provide quality reverse logistics services in order to preserve product quality and encourage resale at a discount instead of dumping returns into a landfill.

FreightWaves Detroit Bureau Chief Alan Adler joins the show and discusses the challenges facing trucking companies when debating a transition to electric engines or to the use of renewable gases instead. He says there is beginning to be a pivot toward gas power as a stepping stone before full electrification.



You can find more Midday Market Update episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.