Project44 launches AI agent to automate freight procurement

Chicago-based supply chain intelligence platform Project44 has launched its AI Freight Procurement Agent, a new tool designed to automate carrier selection, rate benchmarking, and negotiations across multiple transportation modes.

The agent is available within Project44’s Intelligent Transportation Management System (TMS) and aims to reduce manual sourcing work for procurement and transportation leaders.

The new agent aims to replace periodic bid cycles and spreadsheet-based negotiations with continuous, AI-driven sourcing that uses live market conditions and carrier performance data. It is designed to benchmark contracted rates against the market, identify lanes with potential savings, and autonomously launch digital mini-bids.

According to a news release emailed by the company on Thursday, the agent can evaluate carriers based on cost, transit time, and service reliability, and then either recommend or execute awards based on configurable business rules.