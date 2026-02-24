Project44 hits milestone with positive cash flow, 48% Q4 ARR growth

FreightTech leader project44 announced its first quarter of positive Operating Free Cash Flow on Tuesday, capping a strong fiscal year 2026 (FY26) marked by robust growth and AI-driven advancements. This threshold represents meaningful progress over Q3 2025, the first time project44 reported cash flow break-even. The company reported 48% year-over-year growth in new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Q4, with multi-year customer commitments accounting for 73% of that figure. For the full year, new ARR grew 24% year-over-year, underscoring enterprise demand for its Decision Intelligence Platform.

The results highlight project44’s shift toward context-fueled AI, enabling predictive and autonomous supply chain operations. “The results this year reflect what we’ve been building toward,” said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. “A platform that doesn’t just show you what’s happening but predicts what’s coming and takes action automatically. Our AI is fueled by unrivaled supply chain context… not generic models layered on fragmented data.”

In FY26, project44 scaled AI across its platform, contributing to revenue growth, a double-digit Net Promoter Score improvement, and expansion among Fortune 500 clients. Key innovations include AI Agent Orchestration, which deploys agents to resolve exceptions autonomously, improving carrier data quality by up to 30% and reducing data issue resolution time by 75%. The system handled nearly 1 million automated calls and emails to carriers.

AI Disruption Navigator scans over 8 billion data sources hourly across 120+ risk categories, mapping disruptions to shipments and enabling 75% faster identification, potentially cutting costs by 40%. Tariff Intelligence tools, like the free Tariff Simulator and Tariff Analytics, enable importers to streamline duty calculations and reduce manual analysis by 80%, linking tariffs to real-time visibility for better sourcing.