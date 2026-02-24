Project44 hits milestone with positive cash flow, 48% Q4 ARR growth

FreightTech leader project44 announced its first quarter of positive Operating Free Cash Flow on Tuesday, capping a strong fiscal year 2026 (FY26) marked by robust growth and AI-driven advancements. This threshold represents meaningful progress over Q3 2025, the first time project44 reported cash flow break-even. The company reported 48% year-over-year growth in new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Q4, with multi-year customer commitments accounting for 73% of that figure. For the full year, new ARR grew 24% year-over-year, underscoring enterprise demand for its Decision Intelligence Platform.
The results highlight project44’s shift toward context-fueled AI, enabling predictive and autonomous supply chain operations. “The results this year reflect what we’ve been building toward,” said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. “A platform that doesn’t just show you what’s happening but predicts what’s coming and takes action automatically. Our AI is fueled by unrivaled supply chain context… not generic models layered on fragmented data.”
In FY26, project44 scaled AI across its platform, contributing to revenue growth, a double-digit Net Promoter Score improvement, and expansion among Fortune 500 clients. Key innovations include AI Agent Orchestration, which deploys agents to resolve exceptions autonomously, improving carrier data quality by up to 30% and reducing data issue resolution time by 75%. The system handled nearly 1 million automated calls and emails to carriers.
AI Disruption Navigator scans over 8 billion data sources hourly across 120+ risk categories, mapping disruptions to shipments and enabling 75% faster identification, potentially cutting costs by 40%. Tariff Intelligence tools, like the free Tariff Simulator and Tariff Analytics, enable importers to streamline duty calculations and reduce manual analysis by 80%, linking tariffs to real-time visibility for better sourcing.
Context Intelligence upgrades, such as ETA explainability and Intelligent Truck Matching 2.0, process $12 billion in weekly cargo, boosting visibility without extra integrations. “It’s a great time to be in supply chain with project44 as a partner,” said Hans Moorlag, Director of North America Logistics at Suntory Spirits, praising the platform’s role in streamlining processes.
Intelligent Transportation Management saw the launch of Intelligent TMS in August 2025, an AI-native modular solution for multi-modal orchestration. Over 160 customers now use it, generating more than $35 million in ARR. Results among the first cohort of users include 4% transportation cost reductions, 17% on-time performance gains, and 60% time savings on carrier quoting. In Q4, an AI-powered self-healing routing guide was added to auto-adjust tenders. “Our partnership with project44 has played an important role in helping Tailored Brands build a more connected and visible supply chain,” noted Jamie Bragg, EVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tailored Brands.
Frictionless Connectivity features like Connection Accelerator enable one-click access to 80,000+ carriers, with 95% of those activating within minutes. Connection Center offers real-time onboarding transparency across modes. “Supply chain agility means being able to adapt our carrier network,” said Iñigo Serrano, Global Supply Chain Digital Head at Avolta.
Intelligent Exception Management introduced temperature monitoring for sensitive freight and AI collaboration workflows, shortening resolution times by 40% and saving 10 hours weekly per team member. Last Mile Intelligence enhances returns visibility, cutting costs by 25%.
Project44 appointed AI expert Birju Shah as Senior Advisor to accelerate agentic AI. Looking to FY27, the company plans expanded autonomous agents for carrier communication, theft prevention, and predictive risk management.