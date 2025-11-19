project44 achieves cash flow breakeven, 40%+ ARR growth in Q3 2025

project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for supply chains, announced that it achieved operational cash flow breakeven in Q3 while delivering over 40% year-over-year growth in new annual recurring revenue (ARR). This dual milestone underscores the company’s rapid recovery from post-COVID challenges and its aggressive push into intelligent automation and transportation management.

The Chicago-based company, founded by Jett McCandless, has aggressively pushed into intelligent automation. The company reported explosive growth. Today, 30% of the company’s ARR is tied to its Intelligent TMS platform.

The company reported over 40% year-over-year growth in new ARR in Q3 2025, achieving operational cash flow breakeven. This balanced contributions from new logos and expansions among existing customers. Multi-year contract bookings jumped 25% year-over-year, signaling deepening enterprise commitment to its platform. project44 added Fortune 500 customers in pharmaceuticals, streaming technology, industrial manufacturing, and consumer goods sectors.

“This quarter, project44 accelerates as an organization,” McCandless said in the release. “We achieve operating financial independence, scale faster than ever, and deliver innovations that drive measurable results for customers.”