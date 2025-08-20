project44 launches Intelligent TMS

project44, a leader in supply chain decision intelligence, has launched a groundbreaking addition to its suite of logistics solutions: Intelligent TMS. The company built its reputation by introducing real-time visibility across transportation modes; now project44 is making a major leap into transportation management systems.
The entry into the TMS space represents a significant evolution for project44, whose expertise in tracking shipments across various transportation modes has been leveraged by the Fortune 500 and beyond. With Intelligent TMS, the company will extend its capabilities beyond shipment visibility to encompass the booking of freight across all channels. This progression appears natural given project44’s already sophisticated automated and intelligent exception management framework, which includes monitoring, alerting, and the ability to rebook shipments. Now, by fully utilizing project44’s extensive API network and connections with hundreds of thousands of partners, Intelligent TMS will launch with
Central to project44’s announcement is Movement, the newly-announced Decision Intelligence Platform. This architecture serves as the backbone for Intelligent TMS, integrating seamless data intelligence across the supply chain. By uniting fragmented logistics data into a cohesive decision-making tool, Movement empowers Intelligent TMS to provide real-time operational insights and automation capabilities that are essentially unattainable in siloed, unintegrated systems.
Intelligent TMS incorporates several core features designed to optimize transportation across multiple modes, including Full Truckload (FTL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), ocean, air, and parcel services. The system’s dynamic rate management allows for instant rate quotes and transit time estimation, enabling shippers to tender shipments with one-click booking. This functionality erases the need for complex data integrations, such as custom EDI setups, facilitating both spot and contractual rate management with ease.
AI-enhanced planning and optimization form the crux of Intelligent TMS’s service offerings. The system leverages artificial intelligence to evaluate cost, transit time, service reliability, and sustainability, allowing businesses to make better-informed decisions. Additionally, automated order consolidation is achieved through a flexible rules engine that groups orders based on various parameters, such as location and delivery date, thus maximizing asset utilization.
Furthermore, Intelligent TMS is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing business processes, enhancing operational efficiency. The system transforms purchase orders directly into shipments, offering comprehensive order management and improving inventory alignment. Centralized document management and collaboration further enhance operational workflows by streamlining the handling of critical documents and facilitating real-time communication between internal teams and external partners.
Project44 said that Intelligent TMS delivers measurable business benefits, chiefly through cost optimization and productivity gains. Early adopters have reported an impressive 4.1% reduction in transportation costs, alongside a 17% boost in on-time performance. The system reportedly accelerates carrier quoting times by over 60% and boosts documentation accuracy by 22%. Such enhancements contribute to an overall increase in strategic intelligence, enabling organizations to shift from reactive to proactive management strategies.
The unveiling of Intelligent TMS underpins project44’s commitment to innovation in the logistics sector. project44 CEO Jett McCandless, in a statement, noted that this isn’t just an incremental system upgrade; it’s a fundamental reimagining of transportation management born out of project44’s Decision Intelligence Platform. Building a booking platform on top of a visibility API network empowered with agentic AI appears to be a completely new approach to the TMS, one that isn’t content to merely automate internal processes like load-building but can already orchestrate complex chains of events with disparate partners.
The transition enables project44 clients to navigate supply chain complexities with unprecedented agility and precision, setting a new standard for speed, intelligence, and efficiency in logistics management.
project44’s much-anticipated entry into the TMS landscape is a logical and strategic extension of its existing capabilities, offering a comprehensive and agile solution that should meet the needs of modern supply chains; a booking platform with highly automated, high fidelity, low latency connections already built across the network.