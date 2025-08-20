project44 launches Intelligent TMS

project44, a leader in supply chain decision intelligence, has launched a groundbreaking addition to its suite of logistics solutions: Intelligent TMS. The company built its reputation by introducing real-time visibility across transportation modes; now project44 is making a major leap into transportation management systems.

The entry into the TMS space represents a significant evolution for project44, whose expertise in tracking shipments across various transportation modes has been leveraged by the Fortune 500 and beyond. With Intelligent TMS, the company will extend its capabilities beyond shipment visibility to encompass the booking of freight across all channels. This progression appears natural given project44’s already sophisticated automated and intelligent exception management framework, which includes monitoring, alerting, and the ability to rebook shipments. Now, by fully utilizing project44’s extensive API network and connections with hundreds of thousands of partners, Intelligent TMS will launch with

Central to project44’s announcement is Movement, the newly-announced Decision Intelligence Platform. This architecture serves as the backbone for Intelligent TMS, integrating seamless data intelligence across the supply chain. By uniting fragmented logistics data into a cohesive decision-making tool, Movement empowers Intelligent TMS to provide real-time operational insights and automation capabilities that are essentially unattainable in siloed, unintegrated systems.

Intelligent TMS incorporates several core features designed to optimize transportation across multiple modes, including Full Truckload (FTL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), ocean, air, and parcel services. The system’s dynamic rate management allows for instant rate quotes and transit time estimation, enabling shippers to tender shipments with one-click booking. This functionality erases the need for complex data integrations, such as custom EDI setups, facilitating both spot and contractual rate management with ease.