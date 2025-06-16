project44 unveils Movement: a revolutionary Decision Intelligence Platform for supply chain management

In a major advancement for global supply chain technology, project44 has launched Movement, a comprehensive Decision Intelligence Platform that transforms how businesses manage their supply chains.
Project44 has spent years painstakingly stitching together a web of APIs connecting thousands of supply chain participants. The major challenge faced by customers of real-time visibility data had always been how to operationalize what could quickly become overwhelming quantities of fast-changing information. Movement solves for this by empowering AI agents to clean data, then communicate and act at the operational level, including booking shipments and performing complex reroutes, all while keeping stakeholders informed.
Movement represents a fundamental shift in supply chain management philosophy, moving “beyond mere ‘features’ or ‘visibility’ to focus on execution, outcomes, and transformation,” said project44 CEO Jett McCandless in an email to FreightWaves.
The platform is built on a four-layered framework: Connect, See, Act, Automate. This architecture deliberately pushes beyond visibility to enable action and automation, ultimately working toward what project44 describes as “self-optimized logistics” through “adaptive, automated actions at scale.”
During the company’s Velocity event held in Chicago last week, McCandless emphasized this strategic direction: “In the past ten years, project44 has built the foundation necessary for today’s AI advancements. In simplest terms, our team has built the ability to connect, see, act, and automate.”
The development of Movement involved expanding API connectivity to over 5,000 companies, a technically complex undertaking that required solving major challenges in global logistics data management. The platform addresses these challenges through an API-first architecture that includes both “hard” APIs (direct carrier integrations) and “soft” APIs (voice and messaging agents).
This extensive connectivity has resulted in impressive metrics: 1.2 billion shipments processed annually, a 246,000+ global carrier network, and 256+ integrations with TMS and ERP systems. A key differentiator is Movement’s approach to data quality. The platform goes “beyond aggregating data” to use artificially intelligent agents to clean, structure, and harmonize data so that it can be acted on efficiently.
As McCandless noted during the launch, “The three keys to powering responsible AI are aggregation, accuracy, and actionability. Our API-first architecture combined with AI voice and messaging agents to carriers enables the best outcomes for 2,000 shippers globally, allowing seamless connection of contextually rich data sets.”
AI voice and messaging agents play a crucial role in Movement’s functionality, particularly in enhancing connectivity and enabling automated action. These agents serve as a means to “connect seamlessly with existing systems” as part of project44’s API-first architecture, gathering data from sources that might otherwise be disconnected.
More importantly, these AI agents are designed to handle tasks that traditionally took hours, moving beyond just providing insights to performing the tasks themselves. This includes resolving issues autonomously, calling carriers, rerouting freight, and executing bookings. They form part of the “Automate” layer, which aims to “deploy AI agents that execute bookings, reroutes, and adapts to unique operations.”
(AI agents in project44’s Movement negotiating rates for a shipment. Image: project44)
The platform’s voice agents serve as crucial components in bridging the physical and digital supply chain, expanding the data network by integrating traditionally manual communication methods, and enabling a shift from reactive problem identification to proactive, automated resolution of exceptions.
Movement addresses the increasing demand for consumer-grade experiences in B2B supply chains through its eCommerce Logistics suite and broader focus on enhanced customer value and transparency.
Key features include Consumer Visibility and Last Mile Connect, built to “enhance the post-purchase customer experience” for retailers and drive Net Promoter Score by providing “advanced delivery communication.” Last Mile Insights helps customer service teams surface network-wide issues in real-time and provide “Intelligent predictive exceptions based on over 19B shipping events.”
The platform’s Delivery Appointment Scheduling “embeds scheduling functionality directly through the branded visibility experience and via email notifications,” transforming a typically “complicated process into a seamless customer experience.”
As reported by Home Depot, implementing project44’s solutions reduced their “where’s my order” inquiries by 70%, demonstrating the platform’s impact on customer experience.
Movement addresses ineffective collaboration processes and reliance on outdated methods like phone calls, emails, and spreadsheets that plague supply chain operations. The platform provides streamlined communication within operations and across logistics ecosystems and allows users to securely share order and shipment details “with anyone—whether they’re a Movement user or not.” Document Management aims to enable more collaboration with carriers and suppliers when shipment-related documents like BOLs and PODs are digitized and centralized. The Shared Visibility offering allows customers to invite participants to access customizable dashboards, order details, and exception notifications.
The platform has already received validation from Fortune 500 shippers. Doug Cantriel, Head of North American Transportation and Modernization at Ford Motor Company, stated: “project44 delivers the connected data foundation for our transportation needs. What sets them apart is how they layer in workflows and AI, enabling us to gather insights efficiently and make critical decisions quickly.”
Dana McConahy, VP in ES-A Supply Chain at Eaton, noted: “Real-time visibility in project44 expands our capabilities and enables more effective daily execution. As the platform evolves, it becomes more strategically impactful, helping us anticipate next steps.”
With Movement, project44 has raised the bar for FreightTech once again, turning complexity into clarity, and data into action.