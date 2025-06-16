project44 unveils Movement: a revolutionary Decision Intelligence Platform for supply chain management

In a major advancement for global supply chain technology, project44 has launched Movement, a comprehensive Decision Intelligence Platform that transforms how businesses manage their supply chains.

Project44 has spent years painstakingly stitching together a web of APIs connecting thousands of supply chain participants. The major challenge faced by customers of real-time visibility data had always been how to operationalize what could quickly become overwhelming quantities of fast-changing information. Movement solves for this by empowering AI agents to clean data, then communicate and act at the operational level, including booking shipments and performing complex reroutes, all while keeping stakeholders informed.

Movement represents a fundamental shift in supply chain management philosophy, moving “beyond mere ‘features’ or ‘visibility’ to focus on execution, outcomes, and transformation,” said project44 CEO Jett McCandless in an email to FreightWaves.

The platform is built on a four-layered framework: Connect, See, Act, Automate. This architecture deliberately pushes beyond visibility to enable action and automation, ultimately working toward what project44 describes as “self-optimized logistics” through “adaptive, automated actions at scale.”



