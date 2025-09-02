project44’s Movement and Disruption Navigator are transforming visibility

Project44 has emerged as a pivotal force in redefining supply chain management, an accomplishment that recently earned the company FreightWaves’ inaugural AI Excellence in Supply Chain award. This recognition highlights project44’s transformative approach to addressing longstanding challenges in the industry through innovative, AI-driven solutions.

The problem at the heart of supply chain management is the overwhelming complexity and inefficiency inherent in traditional methods. Many businesses have historically relied on outdated communication tools like phone calls, emails, and spreadsheets, which are inefficient and prone to errors. Project44 recognized that the solution required moving beyond mere data visibility to enable actionable insights and automation.

With the introduction of Movement, project44 has assembled a comprehensive platform that revolutionizes how businesses manage their supply chains. At its core, Movement addresses critical issues by operationalizing real-time visibility data, which traditionally posed a substantial challenge due to the sheer volume and speed at which this information changes. The platform meticulously connects a vast ecosystem of supply chain participants through thousands of APIs, transforming raw data into clear, actionable intelligence.

Movement’s development reflects years of strategic planning and technological advancement. It is built on a four-layered framework, encapsulating the principles of Connect, See, Act, and Automate. This architecture propels users beyond simple visibility to executing complex logistical operations autonomously. AI agents embedded within the system are vital to its functionality, designed to not only clean and structure data but also to execute tasks such as booking shipments, rerouting freight, and resolving issues autonomously. These agents effectively reduce the operational burden and make logistics processes significantly more efficient.