Any company leveraging artificial intelligence to improve freight, logistics, or supply chain operations is eligible for the AI Excellence in Supply Chain Award. This includes FreightTech startups, enterprise logistics providers, supply chain software firms, and transportation companies using AI to drive innovation in areas like demand forecasting, route optimization, automation, visibility, and sustainability. Companies may nominate themselves or others—there are no restrictions based on size or sector, as long as the solution demonstrates meaningful impact through AI.

Who can be nominated?

Voting

How are the winners picked?

Winners of the AI Excellence in Supply Chain Award are selected by a panel of industry experts assembled by FreightWaves. Each nomination is evaluated based on three core criteria:

Innovation – Does the AI solution introduce a new or forward-thinking approach to supply chain challenges?

– Does the AI solution introduce a new or forward-thinking approach to supply chain challenges? Effectiveness – Has it demonstrably improved performance, efficiency, or decision-making?

– Has it demonstrably improved performance, efficiency, or decision-making? Impact – Is there clear evidence of its success or influence within the freight and logistics industry?

The judging process is designed to recognize the most transformative applications of AI across the supply chain.