Why you should attend FreightWaves’ pioneering Supply Chain AI Symposium in Washington, DC

In a rapidly evolving logistics landscape, embracing cutting-edge technology is no longer optional—it’s essential. FreightWaves is excited to announce its upcoming Supply Chain AI Symposium, set to take place at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2025. This landmark event promises to be a confluence of industry leaders, innovators, and AI enthusiasts who are spearheading transformations within the freight industry.

The Supply Chain AI Symposium will provide a platform for participants to engage with groundbreaking developments in AI, from predictive analytics and autonomous logistics to demand forecasting innovations. As the industry steadily shifts towards more integrated digital solutions, this event offers a unique opportunity for professionals to explore how AI is being leveraged to enhance efficiency, visibility, and sustainability in supply chain operations.

Celebrate Innovation with the AI Excellence in Supply Chain Award

A highlight of the event will be the presentation of the new AI Excellence in Supply Chain Award. This accolade is tailored to acknowledge FreightTech, logistics, and transportation companies that have successfully utilized AI to drive substantial changes within the industry. Nominees will be evaluated based on innovation, effectiveness, and overall impact on the supply chain, with the winners being announced during the symposium.