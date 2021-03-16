Project44 launches free port visibility service

After announcing its acquisition of Ocean Insights earlier this month, project44 on Tuesday released its port visibility service, Port Intel.

This online service, free for a limited time, will provide subscribers with reporting that summarizes port congestion and location of anchored vessels to enable critical inventory and management decisions. The tool is powered by Ocean Insights, giving project44 access to the tracking data of 55 shipping lines, 700 seaports and more than 5,000 vessels, processing over 5 million sailing schedules daily.

During the economic rebound from COVID-19, every business has been impacted in some way by the disruptions in international shipping that have created imbalances in capacity and container shortages.

In a previous interview with FreightWaves, Jett McCandless, the founder and CEO of project44, addressed the acquisition of Ocean Insight and the importance of shippers accessing real-time data to make critical decisions.

“The best thing shippers and BCOs can do right now is to invest in supply chain digitization and real-time visibility to mitigate the impacts of the unprecedented convergence of disruptive events in our global shipping networks,” said McCandless.

McCandless explained the project44 team would begin working on the integration immediately, and the team that excels in providing the industry with supply chain visibility, met those expectations without issue.

Users can access this information by visiting the Port Intel site and entering vessel identifiers including bill of lading or ocean container numbers. The service will generate customized updates that include projected time out and port dwell times, along with recommendations for shipping strategies from the project44 team.

Example of project44’s Port Intel report (Photo: project44)

“The impact of oceanic bottlenecks on the global economy is staggering,” said McCandless in the release. “Given the critical nature of the port blockages, we released Port Intel as a service to enable global shippers to identify where the delays are occurring and how they can mitigate delays and avoid future crises. Just days after closing our acquisition, it was amazing to see the p44 and Ocean Insights teams move quickly to integrate our solutions and deliver Port Intel.”