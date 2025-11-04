Prologis says Q3 marked ‘inflection’ for logistics real estate market

Logistics real estate demand has reached an inflection point, with key metrics like net absorption and new lease signings improving in the third quarter, according to a report from Prologis.

The warehouse operator’s Industrial Business Indicator Activity Index slowed slightly to an average reading of 53 in the third quarter (October stood at 52.8).

The quarterly report, issued on Tuesday, showed an increase in customer demand, even though some indicators are still shaking off a lull following the inventory pull forward earlier this year as customers sought to bypass new tariffs.

“The demand outlook has clearly become more constructive, with customers increasingly advancing strategic leasing decisions,” the report said. “As in a typical real estate cycle, these actions reflect growing confidence and a reassessment of network priorities by the most well-resourced and resilient customers.”