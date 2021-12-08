  • ITVI.USA
Protecting components means protecting production — Transmission

How Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America is ensuring component quality

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, December 8, 2021
Less than a minute

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America has been using a packaging technology called RP System to protect its products like auto parts and electronics in Japan for many years. 

On this episode of Transmission, Sebastian Blanco talks to Sean Hael, sales and marketing general manager at Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America, about this technology and its uses.

The company is working on introducing RP System to production facilities in the U.S., and Hael says there’s no time like a pandemic to make sure limited supplies are protected from moisture and oxygen damage.
You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

