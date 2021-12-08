Protecting components means protecting production — Transmission

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America has been using a packaging technology called RP System to protect its products like auto parts and electronics in Japan for many years.

On this episode of Transmission, Sebastian Blanco talks to Sean Hael, sales and marketing general manager at Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America, about this technology and its uses.

The company is working on introducing RP System to production facilities in the U.S., and Hael says there’s no time like a pandemic to make sure limited supplies are protected from moisture and oxygen damage.

