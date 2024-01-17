PS Logistics acquires flatbed segment from ELS

PS Logistics announced Wednesday that one of its subsidiaries acquired the flatbed fleet of ELS, which includes more than 90 tractors and over 240 over-length trailers.

Kenly, North Carolina-based ELS is a 15-year-old carrier mostly hauling steel, lumber and building products. ELS will retain and continue to operate its heavy-haul and intermodal segments. The acquisition of the flatbed operation pushes PS Logistics’ fleet to more than 500 power units and 1,250 over-length flatbed trailers.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The ELS flatbed unit will operate as part of PS Logistics’ subsidiary, Blair Logistics, which inked the deal.

“The ELS flatbed division will be complementary to our existing over-length operations and allow us to provide enhanced geographic coverage and service offerings to our customers while simultaneously providing greater opportunities to drivers,” said Scott Smith, PS Logistics co-founder and CEO.

Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics provides asset-based transportation as well as nonasset offerings like brokerage, third-party logistics and managed transportation. The company focuses on acquiring family-owned flatbed trucking and logistics businesses. It has executed 30 acquisitions since 2016.

Last week, it added Buddy Moore Trucking and its flatbed and dry van fleets consisting of roughly 250 tractors.





“ELS has worked in similar geographies and with similar customers as PS Logistics’ operating companies for many years, and we’ve been able to see firsthand how well they service customers and set up drivers for success,” said Tim Butts, ELS founder and owner.

