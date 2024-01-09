PS Logistics acquires flatbed, dedicated hauler Buddy Moore Trucking

PS Logistics announced it has acquired flatbed and dedicated truckload carrier Buddy Moore Trucking (BMT). The combination of the two Birmingham, Alabama-based transportation providers will expand PS Logistics’ presence in the Southeastern U.S.

Founded in 1999, Buddy Moore Trucking touts a flatbed fleet of 130 tractors and a dry van operation with 120 trucks. It has a total of 517 power units registered, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data. The company also has a brokerage division.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“BMT will complement PSL’s best-in-class ‘asset-right’ operating model with expanded flatbed and dedicated dry van capacity, diversified geography, and new end markets,” said Scott Smith, PS Logistics’ CEO and co-founder.

BMT will continue to operate under its current banner as a stand-alone division of PS Logistics.

PS Logistics provides asset-based transportation as well as non-asset offerings like brokerage, third-party logistics and managed transportation. The company has been focused on acquiring family-owned flatbed trucking and logistics businesses since 2016. The addition of BMT marks PS Logistics’ 30th acquisition over that time. It has executed more than 35 transactions since its 2004 inception.





“Over the years, I’ve witnessed how well they execute acquisitions and deliver value to their customers, drivers, and employees, and I look forward to what we will achieve together now that Buddy Moore Trucking has access to a larger freight network, additional capital, and wider array of customer solutions,” said Buck Moore, president and CEO of BMT.

Moore will continue to manage BMT.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden