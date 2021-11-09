  • ITVI.USA
    15,348.110
    -77.280
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.860
    0.005
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.300
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,316.700
    -70.470
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,348.110
    -77.280
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.860
    0.005
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.300
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,316.700
    -70.470
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
BusinessNewsTrucking

PS Logistics acquires Oklahoma flatbed carrier

Daryl Thomason Trucking deal marks 22nd acquisition since 2007

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyTuesday, November 9, 2021
1 minute read
Daryl Thomason and his wife, Shelly, founded Daryl Thomason Trucking in 1978 with one truck. (Photo: Daryl Thomason Trucking)

PS Logistics announced that one of its subsidiaries, DMT Trucking LLC, has acquired Daryl Thomason Trucking Inc.

The transaction will strengthen PS Logistics’ flatbed operations throughout the Southwest and provide it with additional terminals in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and Nashville, Arkansas, according to company leaders.

“We look forward to working with its great flatbed drivers and operations group and continuing its top-notch customer service,” said Scott Smith, CEO and co-founder of PS Logistics.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Daryl Thomason and his wife, Shelly, founded the company in 1978 with one truck. Headquartered in Broken Bow, Daryl Thomason Trucking now has 108 tractors and 167 53-foot flatbed trailers.

“I have known the PS Logistics team for many years, and I am happy to be partnering with them,” said Thomason. “We have built a successful flatbed trucking operation serving outstanding customers with dedicated employees, and we will strive to continue that tradition with the same commitment to excellence.”

Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics has 26 locations across the South, Midwest and East Coast. The company operates a fleet of more than 2,000 power units and 4,000 trailers. 

Since 2007, PS Logistics has acquired 22 trucking and brokerage operations. In August, PS Logistics acquired Houston-based Patriot Transit, a flatbed operation with 75 truck drivers. 

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Texas filling border barrier gaps with shipping containers

Texas toll road traffic rises above pre-pandemic levels

KCS announces new cross-border rail-served logistics facility in Querétaro 

Tags
Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyTuesday, November 9, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.