PS Logistics acquires Oklahoma flatbed carrier

PS Logistics announced that one of its subsidiaries, DMT Trucking LLC, has acquired Daryl Thomason Trucking Inc.

The transaction will strengthen PS Logistics’ flatbed operations throughout the Southwest and provide it with additional terminals in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and Nashville, Arkansas, according to company leaders.

“We look forward to working with its great flatbed drivers and operations group and continuing its top-notch customer service,” said Scott Smith, CEO and co-founder of PS Logistics.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Daryl Thomason and his wife, Shelly, founded the company in 1978 with one truck. Headquartered in Broken Bow, Daryl Thomason Trucking now has 108 tractors and 167 53-foot flatbed trailers.

“I have known the PS Logistics team for many years, and I am happy to be partnering with them,” said Thomason. “We have built a successful flatbed trucking operation serving outstanding customers with dedicated employees, and we will strive to continue that tradition with the same commitment to excellence.”

Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics has 26 locations across the South, Midwest and East Coast. The company operates a fleet of more than 2,000 power units and 4,000 trailers.

Since 2007, PS Logistics has acquired 22 trucking and brokerage operations. In August, PS Logistics acquired Houston-based Patriot Transit, a flatbed operation with 75 truck drivers.

