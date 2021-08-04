PS Logistics adds to flatbed portfolio in deal for Texas carrier

The holding company of flatbed transportation and logistics provider PS Logistics announced it has purchased the transportation assets of Patriot Transit LLC and Patriot Logistics LLC.

Patriot is a privately owned interstate trucking and logistics provider that specializes in flatbed shipping along the Gulf Coast and in the southwestern United States.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Patriot brings great drivers, employees and freight expertise to our company, as well as our customers,” Houston Vaughn, president of PS Logistics, said in a statement.

Houston-based Patriot Transit was founded by David Spencer and Rex Ready in 2008 and employs 75 truck drivers, according to a release.

“Over the last several decades, Rex and I built a successful trucking operation serving outstanding customers with dedicated employees. We are pleased PS Logistics will continue that tradition with the same commitment to service with our experienced and dedicated drivers and employees,” Spencer said in a statement.

Patriot will be operated by Blair Logistics LLC, a subsidiary of PS Logistics, under the leadership of Jay Bowling, CEO of Blair, along with Spencer and Ready.

Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics has 26 locations across the South, Midwest and East Coast. The company operates a fleet of over 2,000 power units and 4,000 trailers.

Since 2007, PS Logistics has acquired 22 trucking and brokerage operations. In March, PS Logistics acquired Shoals, Indiana-based Jason Jones Trucking, a flatbed carrier with 38 tractors and 89 trailers.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

