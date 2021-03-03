PS Logistics adds to flatbed portfolio in deal for JJT

The holding company of flatbed transportation and logistics provider PS Logistics announced the acquisition of another flatbed carrier this week. The Birmingham, Alabama-based company has acquired Jason Jones Trucking out of Shoals, Indiana.

JJT operates a fleet of 38 tractors and 89 trailers, mostly hauling general flatbed freight like drywall, lumber and brick.

Family-owned JJT and its 41 drivers will continue to be managed by Jason Jones under the JJT banner, reporting as a separate division into P&S Transportation.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“JJT brings great freight synergies to both our companies as well as our customers,” said Scott Smith, CEO of PS Logistics. “It also further establishes our base in the upper Midwest and adds a new terminal to our growing national network.”

Founded in 2004, PS Logistics has grown to become one of the largest flatbed transportation providers in the U.S. The company’s service offering includes asset-based and non-asset-based transportation; brokerage; third-party logistics; managed transportation; warehousing; and supply chain services.

With the acquisition of JJT, PS Logistics has acquired 21 trucking and brokerage companies since 2007.

Last year, it acquired Diamond State Trucking and Southeast Logistics, which included operating companies Houndstooth Transportation, C Cross Transport and Viking Transportation.

“PS Logistics is an amazing partner for our business,” Jones said. “Both our companies are family oriented and share positive workplace practices, creating an ideal environment for everyone to grow and prosper.”

