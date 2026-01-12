Purdue achieves first U.S. wireless charging of heavy-duty truck at highway speeds

Charging an electric truck may soon be easier than plugging it in. Researchers at Purdue University have announced that, for the first time in the U.S., a roadway has wirelessly charged a heavy-duty electric truck while it was driving at highway speeds. Tests on the experimental highway segment used patent-pending systems designed by Purdue engineers.

The segment was built by the Indiana Department of Transportation along a quarter-mile stretch of U.S. 52/U.S. 231 in West Lafayette.

Purdue designed a wireless charging system that operates at power levels much higher than previously demonstrated in the U.S. The test segment in West Lafayette, Indiana, delivered 190 kilowatts to a truck traveling at 65 mph.

It takes a lot of juice to charge a commercial truck. “To put that in perspective, 200 kilowatts are on the scale of about a hundred homes,” said Steve Pekarek, Purdue’s Edmund O. Schweitzer III Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, in the announcement.