Putting robotics to work in the warehouse and the storefront — At Your Doorstep

Robotics companies are exploding onto the market with offerings suited for companies of all sizes. On this episode of At Your Doorstep, Kaylee Nix looks at the way ForwardX Robotics is operating with is robotics-as-a-service model

She welcomes ForwardX Director of Global Expansion Jonathan Chang to the show and the two discuss the ways robots have evolved to serve a purpose working beside people instead of replacing them.



You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.