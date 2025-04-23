Qatar Airways, IAG and Malaysia Airlines propose joint cargo venture

Qatar Airways, British Airways’ parent company IAG Group and Malaysia Airlines on Tuesday announced plans for a joint air cargo venture to increase their collective route offerings and capabilities.

The alliance appears to resemble a long-running one among All Nippon Airways, Lufthansa and United Airlines, but details on how the new venture will function are still very limited. ANA in October 2023 temporarily suspended its participation in the cargo partnership with Lufthansa and United so as not to restrict information sharing as it seeks approval from Japanese authorities for the acquisition of Nippon Cargo Airlines.

There are few other examples of successful full cargo partnerships that go beyond interline agreements. Delta Air Lines and Latam Cargo are operationally integrated, but the partnership is a function of a larger joint venture between Delta Air Lines and Latam Airlines that covers the passenger business too. Both airlines are also part of the SkyTeam Cargo Alliance.

The trilateral cargo partnership proposed by Qatar Airways, the world’s largest air cargo carrier by traffic, IAG and Malaysia Airlines is subject to regulatory approval, which is likely to include the European Union, United States and United Kingdom. The carriers said they expect to implement the partnership in the near future but did not provide a more specific time frame to formalize the enterprise.



