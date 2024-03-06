Qatar Airways says goodbye to Boeing 747 freighter

The 747 jumbo jet era is over at Qatar Airways. The company’s cargo subsidiary announced that its lone remaining Boeing 747-8 freighter finished its last flight on Friday, arriving at its base in Doha from Barcelona, Spain.

Qatar Airways Cargo acquired two 747-8s in 2017 and recently agreed to sell them to UPS. The airline will now operate an all-Boeing 777 fleet as it seeks better efficiency and emissions reductions.

The two cargo jets, which are young by freighter standards at 10 and seven years, logged more than 9,000 flights totaling more than 66,000 hours. Together hauled nearly 882,000 tons of goods, including racing cars and horses, around the world.

Qatar Airways Cargo is the largest cargo airline in the world by cargo ton miles. “When we welcomed our Boeing 747 freighters to the Qatar Airways Cargo fleet seven years ago we were responding to a sharp rise in customer demand for capacity, which we were quickly able to fulfill. Our Next Generation freighter strategy is based both on evolving customer expectations and our firm commitment on sustainability and efficiency. Efficiency is achieved through fleet harmonization and simplification, and sustainability is improved by the latest in-flight and fuel technology,” said Chief Cargo Officer Mark Drusch, in a news release.



