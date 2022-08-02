Quiet Platforms inks delivery deal with DHL

American Eagle Outfitters’ (NYSE: AEO) logistics subsidiary, Quiet Platforms, continues to expand its reach into the e-commerce parcel space. On Tuesday, Quiet announced a partnership with DHL eCommerce Solutions to provide date-definitive delivery service.

The new service will reach up to 93% of the postal codes within Quiet Platform’s national network and can be set up with any custom integration, Quiet said. Additionally, the companies will jointly work to develop new delivery services in the future.

“DHL is known and respected worldwide for both the quality and variety of its service offerings,” said Shekar Natarajan, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer of AEO and head of Quiet Platforms. “As we continue to onboard new customers and scale the volume of parcels running through our network, DHL eCommerce Solutions will be a key partner in ensuring we are providing the best possible delivery experience to end customers — including scheduled home delivery for the exact day that is most convenient for them.”

Last month, Quiet Platforms added an Atlanta fulfilment hub to its network, which includes facilities in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and St. Louis.

Quiet Platforms, which American Eagle acquired for $360 million in December, is looking to create a large third-party fulfillment network by leveraging the combined capabilities of all the partners in the network. For example, an order that comes through American Eagle’s website might be fulfilled by a warehouse that also fulfills orders for a different Quiet client. And those orders may be delivered by a vehicle that moves products for yet another client.

The partnership with DHL adds another delivery partner to the fold following a May agreement with national carrier Pitney Bowes.

“Quiet Platforms’ innovative sharing model is redefining efficiency, sustainability and service across the supply chain, including last-mile delivery,” said Lyle Sanderson, regional vice president of sales for DHL eCommerce Solutions. “We’re thrilled to partner with the company to offer our unique, date-definitive delivery service to retailers and brands in the Quiet Platforms network, and we look forward to co-developing new services with the team in the future.”

In a previous interview with Fast Co., Natarajan explained Quiet Platforms’ approach to the supply chain.

“So many retailers have tried to build their own vertically integrated supply chains, but building more assets and buying more resources is not the answer to achieving hyper-scale efficiencies,” he said. “Sharing is.”

