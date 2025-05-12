Radiant Logistics beats expectations to start year

Radiant Logistics posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter of the year but noted a recent slowing in international trade volumes will likely weigh on results in the second.

The Renton, Washington-based 3PL reported adjusted earnings per share of 14 cents for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 10 cents higher than the consensus estimate and 6 cents higher year over year.

Consolidated revenue increased 16% y/y to $214 million. Revenue net of purchased transportation expenses increased 10% y/y to $58 million.

Management from Radiant (NYSE: RLGT) said even with the U.S. and China agreeing to step down tariffs while trade talks continue, its fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30 will likely be soft. It said roughly 25% to 30% of the recent quarter’s gross margin would have been impacted by previously announced tariffs. However, it doesn’t believe the slowdown means that shipments will be lost.



