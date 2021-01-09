Colorado-based short line rail operator and logistics provider OmniTRAX was hit by a recent ransomware attack and data theft that targeted its corporate parent, Broe Group.

OmniTRAX confirmed to FreightWaves that the cyberattack had occurred after the Conti ransomware gang posted stolen data from a leak site. The company, however, provided no details about the incident and whether it impacted any operations.

“We are fully aware of the situation, but company policy requires we do not comment on security protocols,” John Spiegleman, OmniTRAX’s chief legal officer and general counsel, said in a statement. “OmniTRAX continues to operate, business as usual.”

OmniTRAX, headquartered in Denver, operates 21 short line railroads in the U.S. and one in Canada. While there was no indication of operational impacts, the short line railroads play an essential role in the North American supply chain by linking shippers with the larger rail networks.

The attack occurred sometime before Dec. 24, based on the timing of the ransomware gang’s post. The leak itself suggests that the Broe Group, which owns OmniTRAX as part of a multibillion dollar portfolio and is headquartered at the same location, refused to pay the hackers’ ransom demands.

A sample of the 70 gigabytes leaked files viewed by FreightWaves include internal OmniTRAX documents, including the apparent contents of individual employee work computers. It was not clear if it included data pertaining to OmniTRAX’s rail operations or its customers.

First publicly known cyberattack of its kind in the U.S. freight rail sector

It represents the first publicly known case of a so-called double-exhortation ransomware attack against a U.S. freight rail operator. Numerous trucking and logistics companies including Forward Air have been targeted by an array of ransomware groups using the tactic of stealing and then encrypting data and demanding payments in exchange for unlocking systems and a promise to never release that data publicly.

A cybersecurity expert familiar with the rail industry told FreightWaves that the likely attack caused little to no disruption to OmniTRAX’s rail operations. But the expert said the public disclosure of employee data is troubling.

Concerns have grown in recent years about cyberattacks on railroads, with the increasing digitization of the industry but the absence of appropriate cybersecurity. Fears have largely focused on the prospects of a large-scale disruption to the supply chain, or hackers compromising the systems of rolling stock, potentially stopping trains or disabling safety systems.

Ransomware attacks generally are a blunter instrument designed for the purpose of making the hacking groups money. But as evidenced by the recent Forward Air attack, the locking of data can impact transportation operations.

The CEO of railcar manufacturer Greenbrier, Bill Furman, told financial analysts on Wednesday that the company is stepping up its cybersecurity efforts in response to high threat levels.

“This is a growing risk to all companies we operate, where we have some vulnerabilities if we were penetrated, we’ve all watched those headlines,” Furman said. “So our board is concerned about that. We’re concerned about it. We’re investing to protect ourselves.”

FreightWaves Senior Staff Reporter Joanna Marsh contributed to this report.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak.

As ransomware attacks hit trucking, victims face costly dilemma

5 defining cyberattacks on trucking and logistics in 2020

Forward Air reveals ransomware attack, warns of revenue hit