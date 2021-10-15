Reducing emissions by retrofitting engines — Net-Zero Carbon

The freight industry has a massive problem of inefficiency – it’s called empty miles.35% of trucks on the road today are driving empty, and our environment is paying the price with millions of CO2 metric tons of emissions wasted every year. Be part of the solution with Convoy. Visit convoy.com/sustainability

The journey to net zero doesn’t always have to involve creation of new technologies, and on this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, Tyler Cole explores how one company is contributing to altering existing engines to burn cleaner overall.

Cole is joined by Nick Roemer from Cibus21 to discuss how its bolt-on technology solution can decarbonize transport operations while also reducing total fuel costs. Just several weeks ahead of this year’s COP climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, the two talk about the role of transport in solving climate change and how industry players should focus on reducing the footprint of millions of diesel engines in use today, instead of focusing all efforts on replacing them with the engines of tomorrow.



