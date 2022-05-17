Ree Automotive, EAVX to begin customer trials of electric walk-in delivery van

Ree Automotive will supply the electric platform for a new Class 5 walk-in van from EAVX, the companies announced Tuesday.

The vehicle will enter customer trials this summer in the Detroit area. Customers in retail, delivery and logistics will test the vehicle, with production vehicles delivered in 2023.

“This is an excellent proof point for EAVX’s unprecedented offering to accelerate commercial vehicle electrification for existing and new customers,” said John Poindexter, CEO and chairman of EAVX parent JB Poindexter & Co. (JBPCO). “By partnering with Ree for its innovative Reecorner technology and modular electric chassis, EAVX can leverage JBPCO’s proven history of creating excellent work truck and commercial vehicle bodies and accessories to design and manufacture the commercial electric fleets of all sizes and across markets.”

JBPCO is also the parent company of bodybuilder Morgan Olson. The new vehicle, which is the first to use Ree’s (NASDAQ: REE) P7 drive-by-wire electric platform, will be equipped with a Morgan Olson body. The P7 is powered by ReeCorner and X-by-Wire technology that enables each wheel to move independently. It will offer battery-as-a-service and data-as-a-service programs.

Watch: Where electric vehicles make sense

The P7 is designed as a skateboard platform for Class 3-5 vehicles. The company said the range will be up to 370 miles with a max speed of 80 miles per hour and 120 kWh battery capacity. The new vehicle’s body is a prototype. More details on it will be released later, the companies said.

“EAVX and Ree are delivering on our joint promise from last year and at record pace. The on-road testing of our Class 5 walk-in van is a testament to the strength and progress of our EAVX partnership,” said Daniel Barel, co-founder and CEO of Ree. “We are excited for customers to experience firsthand the unique benefits of the first X-by-Wire vehicle built with a best-in-class Morgan Olsen body and Powered by Ree, a clear step toward firm orders.”

Ree announced the P7 in January at the Consumer Electronics Show. It can handle a variety of body types, from cargo to passenger.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Drones are flying into weather data deserts. Can they be stopped?

Navigating COVID-19 shipping chaos: Finding capacity and servicing the customer

Need a warehouse? You may have to wait 9 months