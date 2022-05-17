  • ITVI.USA
Ree Automotive, EAVX to begin customer trials of electric walk-in delivery van

Customers across segments will test Class 5 vehicle this summer, with production deliveries slated for 2023

Photo of Brian Straight Brian Straight Follow on Twitter Tuesday, May 17, 2022
2 minutes read
Artist rendering of black delivery van
Ree Automotive will team with EAVX on an electric Class 5 walk-in van that will enter trials this summer. (Photo: Ree Automotive)

Ree Automotive will supply the electric platform for a new Class 5 walk-in van from EAVX, the companies announced Tuesday.

The vehicle will enter customer trials this summer in the Detroit area. Customers in retail, delivery and logistics will test the vehicle, with production vehicles delivered in 2023.

“This is an excellent proof point for EAVX’s unprecedented offering to accelerate commercial vehicle electrification for existing and new customers,” said John Poindexter, CEO and chairman of EAVX parent JB Poindexter & Co. (JBPCO). “By partnering with Ree for its innovative Reecorner technology and modular electric chassis, EAVX can leverage JBPCO’s proven history of creating excellent work truck and commercial vehicle bodies and accessories to design and manufacture the commercial electric fleets of all sizes and across markets.”

JBPCO is also the parent company of bodybuilder Morgan Olson. The new vehicle, which is the first to use Ree’s (NASDAQ: REE) P7 drive-by-wire electric platform, will be equipped with a Morgan Olson body. The P7 is powered by ReeCorner and X-by-Wire technology that enables each wheel to move independently. It will offer battery-as-a-service and data-as-a-service programs.

Watch: Where electric vehicles make sense

The P7 is designed as a skateboard platform for Class 3-5 vehicles. The company said the range will be up to 370 miles with a max speed of 80 miles per hour and 120 kWh battery capacity. The new vehicle’s body is a prototype. More details on it will be released later, the companies said.

“EAVX and Ree are delivering on our joint promise from last year and at record pace. The on-road testing of our Class 5 walk-in van is a testament to the strength and progress of our EAVX partnership,” said Daniel Barel, co-founder and CEO of Ree. “We are excited for customers to experience firsthand the unique benefits of the first X-by-Wire vehicle built with a best-in-class Morgan Olsen body and Powered by Ree, a clear step toward firm orders.”

Ree announced the P7 in January at the Consumer Electronics Show. It can handle a variety of body types, from cargo to passenger.

 Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

Photo of Brian Straight

Brian Straight

Brian Straight leads FreightWaves' Modern Shipper brand as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler. You can reach him at bstraight@freightwaves.com.