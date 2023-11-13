Regional Rail to acquire 2 Midwestern short lines

Short-line operator Regional Rail, with support from its backer, infrastructure investment firm 3i, plans to acquire two short-line railroads in Ohio and Indiana.

The two lines are the Indiana Eastern Railroad and the Ohio South Central Railroad, which operate on a combined 107 miles. Customers include those serving industrial end markets, including food, agriculture and chemicals.

The planned acquisitions will boost Regional Rail’s presence in the Midwest, the Kennett Square, Pennsylvania-based company said Friday. Regional Rail acquired in December 2022 the Effingham Railroad Co. in Illinois, the South Point & Ohio Railroad in Ohio, and the Illinois Western Railroad Company in Illinois, and it has been handling freight rail operations at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor since October 2022.

According to its website, Regional Rail also operates short lines in the Mid-Atlantic region as well as in Florida and the Saskatchewan province in Canada.

“We are excited to partner with the existing teams at the Indiana Eastern Railroad and Ohio South Central Railroad to expand our operations in the Midwest and look forward to building on the companies’ track records of providing a high-quality service to their customers and driving additional growth,” Regional Rail President and CEO Al Sauer said in a Friday release.

Said George Andres, CEO of Indiana Eastern Railroad and Ohio South Central Railroad: “We are proud of what we have established and built with these railroads over many years and believe that Regional Rail is the perfect partner to continue our legacy and support our employees and customers going forward.”





Regional Rail and 3i have been partnering to operate short lines since July 2019. Regional Rail also provides car storage and transportation services, while its Diamondback Signal subsidiary offers railroad crossing signal design, construction, inspection and maintenance services to industrial short-line companies.

