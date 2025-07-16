Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Report: White House maritime chief leaving

U.S. shipbuilding push in limbo

Stuart Chirls
Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Philadelphia. (Photo: HPS)

Key Takeaways:

  • Ian Bennitt, senior director for maritime and industrial capacity at the National Security Council (NSC), is leaving the White House for the private sector.
  • This departure follows the exit of the NSC's chief of staff and is part of a broader NSC restructuring, including the elimination and consolidation of sections.
  • The NSC maritime office, created to counter China's shipping dominance, has seen significant staff departures, with oversight of maritime matters now transferred to the State Department and the Office of Management and Budget.
  • The restructuring has raised concerns about the future focus and effectiveness of U.S. maritime policy.
Ian Bennitt, the senior director for maritime and industrial capacity at the National Security Council, is leaving the White House office, according to a published report.

Bennitt is expected to leave for the private sector, Reuters reported, quoting anonymous sources. Brian McCormack, the NSC’s chief of staff, also has left to become chief of staff for Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty, an ally of President Trump.

Ian Bennitt

The departures come amid restructuring at the NSC that has eliminated some sections while combining others.

Bennitt did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The NSC maritime office was created shortly after President Donald Trump in April signed an executive order designed to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding while blunting China’s growing dominance over global shipping. 

But five of the office’s seven staff had left by early July, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Reuters reported that the State Department is now overseeing maritime matters, and that the NSC office had been moved to the Office of Management and Budget, the latter confirmed by White House spokesperson Anna Kelly on X. No other details were provided.

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.