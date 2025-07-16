Report: White House maritime chief leaving

Ian Bennitt, the senior director for maritime and industrial capacity at the National Security Council, is leaving the White House office, according to a published report.

Bennitt is expected to leave for the private sector, Reuters reported, quoting anonymous sources. Brian McCormack, the NSC’s chief of staff, also has left to become chief of staff for Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty, an ally of President Trump.

Ian Bennitt

The departures come amid restructuring at the NSC that has eliminated some sections while combining others.

Bennitt did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The NSC maritime office was created shortly after President Donald Trump in April signed an executive order designed to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding while blunting China’s growing dominance over global shipping.

But five of the office’s seven staff had left by early July, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Reuters reported that the State Department is now overseeing maritime matters, and that the NSC office had been moved to the Office of Management and Budget, the latter confirmed by White House spokesperson Anna Kelly on X. No other details were provided.

