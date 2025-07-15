Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
June box record for Port of Los Angeles 

Tariffs spur frontloading rush

Stuart Chirls
A container ship berthed at the Port of Los Angeles. (Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)

Key Takeaways:

  • The Port of Los Angeles had its busiest June ever, handling 892,340 TEUs, an 8% increase year-over-year.
  • Increased import volumes (10% y/y) are attributed to retailers frontloading holiday shipments due to tariff uncertainty.
  • July is anticipated to be a peak month due to this frontloading strategy.
  • The port processed over 10 million TEUs for the third consecutive fiscal year, achieving this without vessel backlogs.
The Port of Los Angeles reported its busiest June ever, handling 892,340 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), marking an 8% increase in container traffic from the same month a year ago.

“Some importers are bringing in year-end holiday cargo now ahead of potential higher tariffs later in the year,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a media briefing. His comments highlighted how importers are adapting to potential shifts in trade policies by frontloading shipments amid an uncertain tariff environment.

June’s statistics were buoyed by loaded imports at 470,450 TEUs, a 10% improvement y/y as retailers begin to bring in end-of-year holiday merchandise well in advance.

Loaded exports saw a rise of 3% to 126,144 TEUs.

“July may be our peak season month as retailers and manufacturers bring orders in earlier than usual, then brace for trade uncertainty,” Seroka said, illustrating the forward-looking strategies employed by businesses spurred by tariff uncertainties. The proactive stance, he said, preempts potential supply chain disruptions, ensuring steadiness in goods movement across critical periods.

Empty containers jumped 7% to 295,746 units, a positive indicator as logistics providers look to balance operations.

For the fiscal year ended June 30 the port processed 10.5 million TEUs.

“That marks our third fiscal year exceeding 10 million TEUs,” Seroka said, and emphasized that improving operational efficiencies helped achieve the milestone without any vessel backlog.

The first half of 2025 saw cumulative handling of 4,955,812 TEUs, up 5% y/y. 

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.