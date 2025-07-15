June box record for Port of Los Angeles 

The Port of Los Angeles reported its busiest June ever, handling 892,340 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), marking an 8% increase in container traffic from the same month a year ago.

“Some importers are bringing in year-end holiday cargo now ahead of potential higher tariffs later in the year,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a media briefing. His comments highlighted how importers are adapting to potential shifts in trade policies by frontloading shipments amid an uncertain tariff environment.

June’s statistics were buoyed by loaded imports at 470,450 TEUs, a 10% improvement y/y as retailers begin to bring in end-of-year holiday merchandise well in advance.

Loaded exports saw a rise of 3% to 126,144 TEUs.

“July may be our peak season month as retailers and manufacturers bring orders in earlier than usual, then brace for trade uncertainty,” Seroka said, illustrating the forward-looking strategies employed by businesses spurred by tariff uncertainties. The proactive stance, he said, preempts potential supply chain disruptions, ensuring steadiness in goods movement across critical periods.

Empty containers jumped 7% to 295,746 units, a positive indicator as logistics providers look to balance operations.

For the fiscal year ended June 30 the port processed 10.5 million TEUs.

“That marks our third fiscal year exceeding 10 million TEUs,” Seroka said, and emphasized that improving operational efficiencies helped achieve the milestone without any vessel backlog.

The first half of 2025 saw cumulative handling of 4,955,812 TEUs, up 5% y/y.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

China-US container trade trending down as peak season nears

Container Q2 volumes up 4.4% for OOCL parent

Longshore unions to unite for ‘anti-automation’ protest

Tariff pauses ‘unlikely’ to halt tumbling trans-Pacific rates: Freightos