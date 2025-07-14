Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperContainer ShippingMaritimeNewsTop Stories

Container Q2 volumes up 4.4% for OOCL parent 

Revenue per container weaker in Q2

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: OOCL)

Key Takeaways:

  • Orient Overseas (International) Limited saw a 4.4% increase in container volume during Q2, aligning with global trends.
  • Despite increased volume, liner revenue decreased by 6.5% due to a 10.4% drop in revenue per TEU.
  • Loadable capacity increased by 7.5%, while the load factor fell by 2.4%.
  • First-half results show a 4.4% increase in liner revenue and a 6.8% rise in total liftings, but average revenue per TEU declined by 2.2%.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR

Orient Overseas (International) Limited said it carried 4.4% more containers in the second quarter from the same period a year ago.

The gain was generally in line with global container volumes for the quarter.

The Hong Kong-based parent (0316.HK) of Orient Overseas Container Line, a unit of China’s Cosco, said liner revenue fell 6.5% y/y to $2.12 billion for the quarter ending June 30 as revenue per twenty foot equivalent unit slid 10.4%, from $1,205 to $1,079 per TEU. The largest decline was seen on Asia-Europe services, down 17.2%.

Loadable capacity was 7.5% higher while the overall load factor fell by 2.4%.

For the first six months ended June 30, liner revenue increased by 4.4% and total liftings increased by 6.8% y/y. The carrier’s capacity was 8% higher, while the load factor fell 0.9%. Average revenue per TEU was off by 2.2% compared to a year ago.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Longshore unions to unite for ‘anti-automation’ protest

Tariff pauses ‘unlikely’ to halt tumbling trans-Pacific rates: Freightos

June rebound as West Coast containers best East, Gulf ports

Port Newark opens new electric drayage charging station

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.