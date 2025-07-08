Port Newark opens new electric drayage charging station

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has unveiled a new electric truck charging station at Port Newark, marking a significant stride in the transition towards zero-emission drayage trucking operations.
Located at the intersection of Marlin and Kellogg streets at the busiest East Coast container port, this facility is designed to support the burgeoning shift to electric trucks, in line with the authority’s broader environmental agenda.
The introduction of this station is a pragmatic move in a sector that contributes heavily to the region’s emissions, the agency said in a release. Drayage truck operations account for approximately 48% of port-wide greenhouse gas emissions, according to the seaport’s latest air emissions inventory.
The new infrastructure — comprising four 350-kilowatt direct current fast chargers — offers substantial charging capability to reduce downtime and increase operational efficiency. A 10-15-minute session could extend a truck’s range by 20-40 miles, depending on the load and driving conditions.
“What gets taken off these ships and loaded onto these trucks is ultimately what ends up in our closets, in our refrigerators, and in our garages,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole, in the release. “It’s our duty to make sure every element of the critical work at the Port of New York and New Jersey is operating as efficiently and sustainably as possible. These chargers are an important piece of that puzzle as we usher in a more sustainable future for the thousands of trucks serving the East Coast’s busiest port every day.”
Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton emphasized the agency’s commitment, stating, “Our promise to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 reaches beyond the port authority itself to our operational partners. We want to add charging infrastructure wherever possible, from the East Coast’s busiest port to our airports and at port authority facilities across the region to help every facet of our transportation ecosystem become more environmentally friendly.”
This initiative is not isolated but part of broader actions, including the Truck Replacement Program and the Clean Vessel Incentive, aimed at reducing emissions through financial incentives. These efforts underscore the port authority’s comprehensive net-zero roadmap and environmental stewardship.
The new charging station’s initial availability is set from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., aligning with the Port Street Corridor Improvement Project traffic adjustments, with plans to extend hours as conditions permit.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
