Port Newark opens new electric drayage charging station

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has unveiled a new electric truck charging station at Port Newark, marking a significant stride in the transition towards zero-emission drayage trucking operations.

Located at the intersection of Marlin and Kellogg streets at the busiest East Coast container port, this facility is designed to support the burgeoning shift to electric trucks, in line with the authority’s broader environmental agenda.

The introduction of this station is a pragmatic move in a sector that contributes heavily to the region’s emissions, the agency said in a release. Drayage truck operations account for approximately 48% of port-wide greenhouse gas emissions, according to the seaport’s latest air emissions inventory.

The new infrastructure — comprising four 350-kilowatt direct current fast chargers — offers substantial charging capability to reduce downtime and increase operational efficiency. A 10-15-minute session could extend a truck’s range by 20-40 miles, depending on the load and driving conditions.