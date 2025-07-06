Merchant vessel attacked in Red Sea

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor on Sunday said that it received a report that light vessels had opened fire with small arms and self-propelled grenades.

Published reports identified the vessel as the Magic Seas, a Liberian-flagged bulk tanker, and that the crew of 23 was abandoning ship after it was set afire by the attacks and sinking.

The UKMTO said that armed security aboard the merchant vessel returned fire during the attack, which occurred 51 nautical miles southwest of Hudaydah, Yemen.

Houthi rebels based in Yemen from 2023-2024 carried out attacks on merchant ships they claimed were connected to Israel, sinking two ships and killing four sailors.